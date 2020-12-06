Arab League Condemns Killing of A Palestinian Boy

Cairo, MINA – The Arab League strongly condemns the killing of a Palestinian boy, Aliya (13) by the Israeli occupation army, as well as the attempt to burn down the Gethsemane church in Jerusalem by a Jewish settler.

“This new heinous crime that has shaken the human conscience comes as a continuation of the escalation of the systematic crimes of the occupation against the Palestinian people and violates their blood, rights, land and sanctity,” said the Arab League Assistant Secretary General for Palestinian Territories Affairs, Quds Press reported on Sunday.

The statement added, “These crimes reveal the extent to which the occupation neglects international values, laws and treaties, and the constant aggression against the Palestinian people. It is the responsibility of the international community to provide protection for the Palestinian people. ”

The Arab League extends its sincere condolences to the child’s family, the people and the Palestinian leadership.

Aliya was martyred after being shot by Israeli occupation forces in the stomach during a peaceful march in the village of Al-Mughayer.

On another part, the Arab League also held the occupying authorities accountable for the case of an attempt by a Jewish settler to burn the Gethsemane church in occupied Jerusalem.

“This action confirms Israel’s increased targeting of Islamic and Christian holy sites,” the statement read.

The Organization of Arab States emphasizes the need to provide international protection for the Palestinian people and Islamic and Christian holy sites in accordance with the provisions of the international charter.

“We also hold the Israeli occupation authorities responsible for these crimes and prosecute the perpetrators before an international judicial body,” he continued.

On Friday, Jerusalem’s Muslims thwarted an Israeli settler’s attempt to burn the Gethsemane Church in the Kidron Valley near the Bab al-Asbat road in Jerusalem, after storming and pouring flammable materials and burning some of its chairs. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)