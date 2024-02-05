Aqsa Working Group Hold Al-Quds Daurah Super Camp for Three Days

Lampung, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG), an organization who focus on the issues of Al-Aqsa Mosque dan Palestine holds Al-Quds Daurah (studying) Super Camp at At-Taqwa Mosque in the complex of Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun Islamic Boarding School , Natar, South Lampung, on February 5-7, 2024.

The chair of committee Zaky Tiffany said Al-Quds Daurah was held to provide a complete and comprehensive understanding to AWG administrator and bureaus throughout Indonesia as well as invited parties.

“From the tiered Al-Quds Daurah, it hopes young Al-Quds Ambassadors Will be born to continue, develop, dan disseminate knowledge and

insight about the obligation to free Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine,” Zaky said to MINA.

A daurah with theme, “Strengthening Aqidah, Knowledge, and Commitment to Free Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian Independence by Congregation” will attended by 100 participants from various part of Indonesia.

The Basil Level Al-Quds Daurah Program will continue to the intermediate level (Training of Trainer at regional level) to advanced level Al-Quds Daurah (Training of Trainer at national level).

Al-Quds Basic Daurah material includes: Al-Quds Review of the Qur’an and Al-Hadith, Classical and Contemporary History of Palestine, Role of Ulama in the Liberation of Palestine, International Zionist Movement, Latest Geopolitical Map of Palestine, Al-Jama’ah Roadmap in Al-Aqsa Liberation, Practical Guidance for Writing Al-Aqsa Creative Content on Social Media, and Public Speaking for the Palestinian Podcast.

The presenters include: Prof. Dr. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, MA (Chair of MUI for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation), Abdul Muta’ali, Ph.D. (Deputy Director of the School of Strategic and Global Studies, University of Indonesia/SKSG UI), Agus Sudarmaji, M.Sc. AWG Advisor), Dr. Lili Sholehuddin, M.Pd. (Chair of the Abdullah bin Mas’ud / STISA-ABM Shuffah Al-Qur’an Science College), Ir. Nur Ikhwan Abadi (Chair of the AWG Presidium), Ali Farkhan Tsani (International Al-Quds Ambassador and Senior Editor of MINA News), and Angga Aminuddin (Director of the Silaturahim Radio Program and Lecturer at STAI Al-Fatah Bogor). (T/RE1/P2)

