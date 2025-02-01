Anies Baswedan: AWG Represents Muslims in the Struggle for Palestinian Independence

Bogor, MINA – Indonesian National figure Anies Rasyid Baswedan expressed his appreciation for the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) in advocating for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian independence.

“I once again extend my respect and gratitude to the Aqsa Working Group for representing both Muslim community and the Indonesian nation in the struggle for Palestine liberation,” Baswedan stated during his speech at the closing of the AWG 2025 Working Meeting in Bogor on Friday (January 31).

Baswedan emphasized the need to enhance public literacy in Indonesia regarding Palestine and its people’s struggle. He believes that the more frequently this issue is discussed, the greater the support that can be mobilized.

“If understanding of Palestine is not expanded, only certain segments will continue to be involved in this struggle. Therefore, large-scale campaigns are crucial so that the voice of Palestine can be heard more widely in Indonesia,” Baswedan explained.

He also highlighted the significance of international support in achieving a nation’s independence, as Indonesia itself had experienced in the past.

“Palestine is currently fighting for its freedom. Let us reciprocate their support for Indonesia’s independence by standing with them in their struggle,” he urged.

Baswedan proposed that AWG focus on several key aspects in advocating for Palestinian liberation.

“We suggest that AWG, at a minimum, bring up historical and geopolitical aspects,” he stated.

The second aspect, he continued, is international law. Baswedan pointed out how Zionist Israel blatantly violates international law yet faces no consequences.

The humanitarian aspect, according to Baswedan, has significantly influenced global support for Palestine, especially after the Al-Aqsa Storm operation. On social media, Zionist Israel has faced severe backlash from netizens worldwide.

“Zionist Israel has never experienced such a crushing defeat. After the Al-Aqsa Flood, Israel suffered its most devastating and unprecedented public relations failure,” he added.

Another crucial aspect is the economic factors. Baswedan explained how the situation over the past decades has destroyed Palestine’s economy and inflicted immense suffering.

The cultural and identity aspect is also vital. “We need to provide more comprehensive information about Palestinian culture and its long-standing role in Islamic history,” Baswedan remarked.

The sixth aspect is diplomacy and humanitarian aid. “This includes efforts by AWG and the Maemuna Center in establishing a Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza.

Finally, Baswedan highlighted the role of media and propaganda. He stressed that the power of the media in shaping propaganda is really important, and this is a responsibility for all of us.

Baswedan then drew a historical parallel to Indonesia’s struggle against colonialism, particularly the Battle of Surabaya, which led to the designation of November 10 as Heroes’ Day. He compared it to the fierce resistance of Palestinian fighters against Zionist Israel. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)