Anies Appoints Ahmad Sahroni as Chief Executive of Jakarta E-Prix

Jakarta, MINA – The Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan through PT Jakarta Propertindo (Jakpro) appointed the Secretary General of the Indonesian Motor Association (IMI), Ahmad Sahroni as the chief executive of the Formula E international electric car racing event or Jakarta E-Prix.

In its implementation, Sahroni will be assisted by the General Chairperson of IMI, Bambang Soesatyo, who is the Chair of the Jakarta E-Prix Steering Committee.

The decision was announced after a meeting between Formula E Co-founder Alberto Longo; President Director of PT Jakpro, Widi Amanasto; Chairman of IMI, Bambang Soesatyo; and Secretary General of IMI, Ahmad Sahroni in Menteng on Wednesday.

Previously, IMI, PT Jakpro, and Formula E Operation (FEO) held a press conference.

The meeting discussed the development of the event organized by the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government through Jakpro. Anies conveyed that the preparations for the international event to be held on June 4, 2022 were going well.

Anies also revealed that next year’s Formula E event will adopt a collaboration scheme, so Jakpro will collaborate with IMI in organizing the event.

“So, the Formula E event will be held as a collaboration. There will be a Steering Committee led directly by Mr. Bambang Soesatyo, the Chairman of IMI, then an Organizing Committee led by Mr. Sahroni, and the Operational Implementation will be carried out by Jakpro, “said Anies.

With this collaboration scheme, Anies hopes that the Formula E event will run successfully and smoothly. Moreover, IMI has experience in organizing racing events, be it two-wheeled, four-wheeled, or others.

“We hope that this will be an event that we can send a message to the world that Indonesia is rising and ready to be part of the global world and we are on par with other countries,” he said.

Anies’ optimism is welcomed by the Co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. He wants to make the Formula E event in Jakarta the most successful electric car racing event in history.

“I am very happy with the announcement made by the Governor, as well as the formation of a committee and also Jakpro. I will make sure that the Formula E event will be one of the most successful events in history,” said Alberto

Meanwhile, IMI Chairman Bambang Soesatyo said that the Formula E event is the second major event handled by IMI. Previously, IMI also handled the WBSK or Superbike event in Mandalika recently.

The chairman of the MPR also hopes that the Formula E event next year will also move the national economy.

Regarding the location of the circuit and the implementation of Formula E, it will be determined jointly by FEO, IMI and Jakpro and the results of the determination of the location will be reported to President Joko Widodo. (T/RE1)

