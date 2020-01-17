An Indonesian Citizen’s Abu Sayyaf Hostage Successfully Freed

Jakarta, MINA – Muhammad Farhan, an Indonesian citizen managed to be free from the taking of the Abu Sayyaf hostage in the Southern Philippines on Wednesday at 18:45 local time.

According to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’s statement on its website, Farhan was successfully rescued by the Philippine Military in Baranggay Bato Bato, Indanan Sulu.

Farhan has been underwent a medical examination at Westmincom Hospital, Zamboanga and declared healthy. Furthermore Farhan will be handed over from Philippine authorities to the Indonesian Embassy in Manila and repatriated to Indonesia.

Farhan was one of three Indonesians who were abducted in Tambisan waters, Lahad Datu, Malaysia on September 23, 2019 ago. Two hostages on behalf of Maharudin and Samiun were released on December 22, 2019 and handed over directly by the Indonesian Foreign Minister to the family on December 26, 2019.

With the release of Farhan, all Indonesian citizens held hostage by the Abu Sayyaf group have now been released.

The Indonesian government expressed its appreciation for the good cooperation from the Government of the Philippines, including the 11th Division of AFP in Sulu, in the effort to free the Indonesian hostages. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)