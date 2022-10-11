An Indonesian Citizen Shot Dead in Texas

Texas, MINA – An Indonesian, Novita Kurnia Putri was shot dead in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday.

As quoted from NBC on Monday, Novita was working when she was shot.

The Coordinator of the Social and Cultural Affairs Function of the Indonesian Consulate General in Houston, Texas, Mohamad Kamal, said that the perpetrators were teenagers using an automatic weapon. The police suspect that the target of the perpetrator is actually Novita’s neighbor’s house because they immediately left the house after the attack.

Novita is an Indonesian living in Texas for three years with her husband, Robert Brazil Jr.

She comes from Semarang, Central Java. One of Novita’s relatives, Maria Fransisca, said that Novita’s family was still devastated. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)