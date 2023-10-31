Amnesty: Israeli Army Use White Phosphorus in South Lebanon Attack

London, MINA – A new investigation by the UK-based rights group has found that “the Israeli army indiscriminately, and therefore unlawfully, used white phosphorous in an attack on Dhayra, in south Lebanon, on October 16, Al Jazeera reports.

“The attack must be investigated as a war crime,” Amnesty International said on X.

There was no immediate comment by Israel, which in the past has denied such accusations.

Rights groups have accused Israel of using white phosphorus in its attacks both in Gaza and Lebanon.

The conflict in Gaza began on October 7, 2023 with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas starting Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a surprise attack that included a series of rocket launches and infiltration of Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the attack was retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increasing violence carried out by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli occupation military then launched relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip, with ground operations expected to be carried out.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza on Monday announced that the number of victims of the 24th day of Israeli Occupation bombings in the Gaza Strip had increased to 8,306 people, including 3,457 children, 2,136 women and 21,048 injured people. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)