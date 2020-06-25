Al Shun Appreciates Indonesian Steps Rejecting Israeli Annexation Plan

Jakarta, MINA – Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al Shun appreciate the steps of Indonesian government regarding Israel’s plan to annex the West Banj, Palestine.

According to Al Shun, the steps are shown by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi in addressing the West Bank annexation plan as a form of moral encouragement for the Palestinian people.

“We appreciate the steps taken by the Indonesian Foreign Minister to quickly respond to Israel’s plan to annex the West Bank. Of course this support is very important, not only for the Palestinians, but also for the Islamic world, “Al Shun said.

In a press conference held by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) with the theme “Refusing Israel’s Annexation of Palestinian Land in the West Bank” in Jakarta on Thursday, Al Shun said, the Palestinian land that Israel would annex is a very fertile region.

“This annexed land is the most fertile territory in Palestine. Besides being fertile, water can also be drunk immediately, so this is very beneficial for tourists who will come to the place, “he said.

The press conference was attended by a number of important speakers, such as, former Director of LKBN Antara Dr. Aat Surya Syafaat, Chair of the Presidium of the Medical Emergency Rescue – Committee (MER-C) dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, and AWG Chairman Agus Sudarmadji.

Al Shun continued Israel’s plan related to the annexation of the West Bank is the culmination of the proposal “Agreement of the Century” proposed by President Donald Trump. In fact, he said the proposal is very lame and flawed.

“Trump’s proposal is very flawed, very detrimental to the Palestinian side. We all elements in Palestine reject the proposal. They use various methods to take every thing we have, “he said.

However, Al Shun stressed the Palestinian people have never been daunted by all the efforts made by Trump and Netanyahu. Because, he said, the Palestinian people believe in international support.

“We were never afraid. Even though they try to take everything we have, their efforts will be in vain because there is a lot of support from the world community, including from the people of Indonesia, “he said. (L/RE1)

