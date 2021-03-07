Al-Quds Surrounded by Major Israeli Illegal Settlement Projects

Al-Quds, MINA – Since the beginning of 2021, the City of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) has been surrounded by a number of Jewish settlement projects at the expense of the Palestinian territories.

It is in an effort to change the demographics and make it a Jewish city. The Palestinian Information Center reported on Saturday.

The Israeli Occupation Authority in Al-Quds is working to expand the Pisgot Zeev settlement, which is located in the eastern Al-Quds region by building 930 new settlement units.

The action is a concrete step in violation of the UN resolutions and international law.

Three days ago, the Israeli Interior Ministry made changes and added to the proposal submitted by the Israeli authorities to build new settlement units.

The decision was in the context of expanding settlements in the Bet Hanina and Shufat areas, as well as parts of Hazma and Hanata areas, by disbursing a budget of around 400 million shekels.

The Pisgot Zeev settlement, which is the largest settlement in the eastern Al-Quds region, has around 55,000 inhabitants, which have been built on the occupied Palestinian territories since 1967.

In recent years, the Israeli authorities have undertaken a large settlement expansion, to separate the City of Al-Quds from a number of rural Palestinian areas that surround it.

Since the beginning of this year, the Israeli Occupation Authority has began accelerating the project in two steps, the first is through the eviction of Palestinian homes.

Second, expanding Jewish settlements in the northern and southern parts of Al-Quds, and strengthening the settlements of Pisgot Zeev, Romat Shalomo in the northern part of Al-Quds, as well as the settlements of Ghilo and Javat Hamtus in the south.

According to Al-Quds affairs observer Fakhri Abu Diyab, the planning committee at the Israeli occupation authority is continuing its efforts to expand the largest settlement in Al-Quds, namely Pisgot Zeev, by building 930 settlement units after displacing and confiscating Palestinian land previously.

The Israelis continue to work on implementing the Judaization project and naming it the “Shield of Al-Quds” starting from the northern Qalandia airport, the Prophet Yaqub settlement to the settlement of Maaleh Adumim in the east then connecting it with the settlement of Jabal Abu Ghanim (E1)) and the southern Ghilo area.

“The goal of the Israeli Occupation Authority is to surround Al-Quds and the old city and all corners of it with settlements and Jewish settlers, to solidify the existence of Jews in the City of Al-Quds, and to take full control of the city, said Abu Dhiyab.

He added that Israel made a map of settlements around Al-Quds, to realize their goal of bringing more than one million Jews to live in eastern Al-Quds. (T/RE1)

