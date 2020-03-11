Al-Quds Foundation: Palestine to not Sell Al-Quds with any amount of Money

Jakarta, MINA – Managing Director of the Al-Quds Foundation Malaysia Daily, Sharif Abu Shammala, stressed that Palestinians will not sell Al-Quds to Israel with any amount of money.

“The United States thinks everything can be bought with money like the city of Al-Quds. This city will not be sold by Palestinians, “said the head of the institution based in Kelang, Kuala Lumpur, told reporters MINA on Tuesday, March 10 in Jakarta.

Palestinian rights, according to him, are not negotiable. The right of Palestinian people to return to their land will not be exchanged for any amount of money.

Sharif added that Muslims would not hand over Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque to Israel. Al-Quds, he continued is the heart of Palestinian civilization, culture and aqeedah.

“This is not a question of money. This is a matter of independence and aqeedah problem which is impossible for the Palestinian people to give up fighting for it, ” said Sharif who is also a humanitarian activist from Gaza Palestine.

As is known, January 28, 2020 the US offers a Palestinian-Israeli peace proposal entitled ‘Peace Towards Prosperity: A Vision to Improve the Lives of the Palestinian and Israeli People’. Among its contents are promising financial assistance for the establishment of a Palestinian state. But the fund aid points are considered to be a ruse so that the Palestinians submit to the points of other proposals which are detrimental to Palestine. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)