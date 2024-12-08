Al-Quds Brigades Releases Video of Netanyahu Assassination Attempt

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, released a video detailing an alleged assassination attempt on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The footage shows fighters targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles east of Rafah in southern Gaza with mortar fire.

The video shows a fighter launching the mortar fire, accompanied by a handwritten note in Arabic and Hebrew.

The note states: “One year since October 7, and two months later, the Al-Quds Brigades remain on the ground.”

“Don’t think about whether you will get hurt. Think about when you will get hurt,” the sign reads.

The sign also contained a direct message to Netanyahu: “Do you remember the assassination attempt on you at the Rafah crossing with a barrage of mortar fire? Signed, Al-Quds Brigades, Rafah Brigades.”

Despite Israel’s ongoing genocide and blockade, Palestinian resistance groups continue to carry out operations against Israeli forces, often documenting and broadcasting these attacks to demonstrate their resilience and capabilities on the battlefield. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)