Al-Quds Ambassador: Zionist Attack on Aqsa Mosque Increasing Resistance

Pekalongan, MINA – International Al-Quds Ambassador, Ali Farkhan Tsani emphasized that the Israeli troops’ attack on the Aqsa Mosque would actually increase Palestinian resistance.

“What happened at the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a barometer of the Islamic world. So Muslims everywhere, including Muslims in Indonesia will also care about the first qibla of Muslims,” ​​he said at the At-Takwa Mosque, Tahfidz Al-Quran Islamic Boarding School Complex, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Pekalongan, Central Java on Friday night.

In the book review event “The Responsibility of All Muslims”, Ali Farkhan, who is also the Senior Editor of the MINA News Agency, responded to the brutal action of the Zionist troops who attacked worshipers at the Al Aqsa Mosque while carrying out worship during the holy month of Ramadan.

“The occupation forces’ actions have been condemned by the international community. More for Muslims wherever they are, because this has become a call for faith,” he said, in the series of Ramadhan Safari Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Center to Central Java Region.

He hopes that concern for the Aqsa Mosque will continue to be improved, including through news references at the MINA News Agency as the main AWG.

He also directed the santri, youth and students to improve literacy in reading and writing, especially about the struggle of Al-Aqsa.

On the same occasion, the Chair of the AWG, M. Anshorullah conveyed the various programs of the AWG as an institution that specifically coordinates efforts for the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine. (T/RE1)

