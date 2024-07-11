Al-Qassam Broadcasts Assault on Israeli Command Headquarters in Rafah

The Israeli military command headquarters is located around the Tal Zu'rob area, southeast of the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Al-Jazeera)

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, broadcast scenes of its fighters assaulting the Israeli army’s command operations headquarters hidden in the neighborhood of Tal Zu’rob, southeast of the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

According to Palinfo, as per a video released by Al-Qassam Brigades on Wednesday, the footage includes daily monitoring of the surrounding environment and the location of the occupation command operations headquarters, as well as monitoring the movement of military vehicles, including tanks, jeeps, and bulldozers, via surveillance drones.

The scenes also feature excerpts from special sessions of the Al-Qassam Brigades fighters discussing plans to raid the occupation command operations headquarters and determining the routes they would take to reach the location.

At the operational level, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters began the assault by targeting several occupation vehicles around the command operations headquarters with Yassin 105 missiles, also firing at Israeli occupation troops in the same area.

Subsequently, Al-Qassam Brigades members advanced towards the command operations headquarters, carrying equipment and explosives, and then began targeting the location with anti-personnel missiles and defensive fortifications.

Al-Qassam Brigades fighters completed the assault by engaging in direct clashes with officers and occupation troops inside the command operations headquarters, after which the area became the target of intense bombing with mortars to cover the withdrawal of the fighters.

Al-Qassam Brigades has successfully ambushed occupation forces since the start of Israel’s large-scale ground operation in the Gaza Strip at the end of last October, which resulted in numerous casualties among Israeli soldiers, in addition to destroying and damaging hundreds of Israeli military personnel vehicles. (T/RE1/P2)

