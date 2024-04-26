Al-Qassam Brigades Target Israeli Surveillance Site in Central Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The military wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said Thursday it targeted an Israeli surveillance site with mortar shells in the central Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

It said it targeted a newly established Israeli site for surveillance and espionage east of the Juhur al-Deek area with mortar shells.

There has been no comment by the Israeli army.

Israeli airstrikes targeted the central and northern areas of Gaza earlier Thursday, resulting in deaths and injuries to several Palestinians, according witnesses.

Palestinian telecoms company, Paltel, said communications and internet services went down in central and southern Gaza “due to Israel’s relentless aggression.”

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since on October 7, 2023. More than 34,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 77,300 injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 per cent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)