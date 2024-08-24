Al-Qassam Brigades Target Four Israeli Merkava Tanks in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement , announced that its fighters successfully disabled four Merkava tanks using Al-Yassin 105 and Tandom rockets in southern Gaza Strip.

In a brief press statement received by Quds Press on Friday, Al-Qassam stated that the attack was targeted near the Abu Al-Daqqa intersection in the Tal Al-Sultan area, west of Rafah city.

“Al-Qassam fighters engaged in intense clashes with Zionist Israeli forces trying to penetrate the southern part of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza city,” the statement from the Al-Qassam Brigades said.

The attack on several Merkava tanks resulted in casualties and injuries among the Zionist Israeli forces.

A Ya’sour aircraft was seen landing to evacuate them, according to information sources.

On the same day, Al-Qassam fighters also targeted Zionist forces inside Kamal Adwan School with TBG anti-fortification missiles. (T/RE1/P2)

