Select Language

Latest
-89 min. agoAl-Azhar Calls on Arabs and Muslims to Take United Stance Against Israeli Crimes
-69 min. agoAl-Qassam Brigades Launche A New Missile Towards Tel Aviv
3 hours agoMuhammadiyah Ready to Send Experienced Volunteers to Support Palestine
4 hours agoMUI Urges Friday Prayer Khatibs to Express Support for Palestinian People
4 hours agoUNRWA Urgently Seeks $104 Million for Life-Saving Aid to the Ravaged Gaza Strip
Slideshow

Al-Qassam Brigades Launche A New Missile Towards Tel Aviv

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance launched a new missile attack towards the city of Tel Aviv in central occupied Palestine, Quds Press reported on Thursday.

The “Al-Qassam Brigades” (the military wing of the Hamas movement) announced that it bombed Tel Aviv with a missile barrage in response to the occupation’s targeting of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

The Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Palestinian resistance launched a missile attack towards the city of Tel Aviv.

Israeli media reported that sirens sounded in several occupied Palestinian cities and towns, and also confirmed the arrival of resistance missiles to the city of Hadera in northern occupied Palestine.

Also Read:  Israel Demolishes Palestinian Apartments and Shops

The occupation army announced that Palestinian resistance fighters are still trying to reach the settlements. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news