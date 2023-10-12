Al-Qassam Brigades Launche A New Missile Towards Tel Aviv

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance launched a new missile attack towards the city of Tel Aviv in central occupied Palestine, Quds Press reported on Thursday.

The “Al-Qassam Brigades” (the military wing of the Hamas movement) announced that it bombed Tel Aviv with a missile barrage in response to the occupation’s targeting of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

The Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Palestinian resistance launched a missile attack towards the city of Tel Aviv.

Israeli media reported that sirens sounded in several occupied Palestinian cities and towns, and also confirmed the arrival of resistance missiles to the city of Hadera in northern occupied Palestine.

The occupation army announced that Palestinian resistance fighters are still trying to reach the settlements. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)