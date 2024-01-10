Al-Qassam Brigades Kill 22 Soldiers and 42 Israeli Military Vehicles in a Week

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced that it had killed 22 soldiers of the Israeli occupation army over the past week.

Al-Qassam said in a statement on Tuesday, a week ago, its mujahideen succeeded in destroying all or part of 42 Israeli military vehicles, and eliminating 22 Zionist soldiers at close range.

It added that its fighters killed and injured dozens of people in 52 different military missions, in which the invading Zionist forces targeted with missiles and explosive devices for forts and individuals, in addition to machine guns and sniper weapons.

Al-Qassam explained that a house was blown up, four tunnel entrances and a minefield were detonated by enemy soldiers, and a surface-to-air missile was fired at a helicopter in the skies of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters shot down a Hermes 900 surveillance aircraft, and seized a Skylark aircraft and two drones,” according to the statement.

According to the statement, Al-Qassam fighters attacked enemy headquarters, field command rooms and military concentrations with mortars and short-range missiles in all combat axes.

Quds Press media report also stated that the Al-Qassam Brigades also directed missile attacks at Tel Aviv and its surroundings.

Earlier on Tuesday, Al-Qassam Brigades published a video clip of its members targeting occupation forces with machine guns and a Hummer jeep with anti-tank missiles, south of the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

Since last October 7, the Israeli occupation has continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with American and European support, when its planes bombed Palestinian hospitals, buildings, towers and civilian homes, destroying them over the heads of their occupants and preventing the entry of water, food, medicine, and fuel.

The ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of 23,210 people and the injury of 59,167 people, in addition to the destruction of large parts of the Gaza Strip, the displacement of approximately 85% of its population of 2.3 million people, and the abandonment of the Palestinian territories. a quarter of the population faces starvation. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)