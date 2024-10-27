Al-Qassam Brigades Blow Up a House with Israeli Soldiers Inside

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, reported successfully blowing up a house with a number of Israeli Zionist soldiers inside and targeting two tanks in the northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam said in a press statement on Saturday, “Our fighters blew up a booby-trapped house where a number of occupation soldiers were hiding, causing them to be killed and injured.” Quds Press reported.

The report added that its fighters targeted two Zionist tanks with two Al-Yassin 105 shells, north of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army said on its website that the number of wounded soldiers reached 5,065, more than 750 of whom were in serious condition

While observers believe that the Israeli occupation is hiding the true number of casualties and losses.(T/RE1/P2)

