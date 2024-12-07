Al-Qassam Brigades Attack 50 Israeli Occupation Soldiers in Gaza City

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, announced on Thursday that it targeted 50 Israeli soldiers with an anti-personnel explosive device in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reported.

Al-Qassam said in a statement that its fighters “succeeded in targeting an Israeli foot patrol consisting of 50 soldiers with an anti-personnel explosive device near the Al-Falah Mosque,” without providing further details.

Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October last year, killing nearly 44,600 people, mostly women and children, and injuring more than 105,700.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid shipments as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)