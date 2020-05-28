Al-Aqsa Mosque to Reopened Next Week

Jerusalem, MINA – The Islamic Waqaf Department of Jerusalem announced on Wednesday that Al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates will be opened to worshipers starting next week after two months of closing since the end of March.

As the Shehab News Agency reports, the doors of Al-Aqsa mosque will be opened while still considering health and safety conditions is still endemic.

The Waqaf Department confirmed steps to reopen Al-Aqsa mosque in stages, starting from cleaning and sterilizing the courtyard, terrace, and corridor of the mosque in preparation for reopening the mosque.

Earlier, at the end of March, Waqaf Council announced the suspension of pilgrims to enter the mosque with a view to safeguarding the lives of worshipers and preventing the spread of Coronavirus outbreak.

Since then, prayers have been held at Al-Aqsa Mosque only for mosque guards and a number of Waqaf Department staff. (T/RE1).

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)