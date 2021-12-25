Al-Aqsa Mosque Friday Sermon Alludes on Palestinian Prisoners

Al-Quds, MINA – The Friday sermon at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) on Friday delivered by Sheikh Muhammad Hussein alluding on Palestinian prisoners who are in Israeli occupation prisons.

Sheikh Hussein saluted the prisoners for their steadfastness and abstained from food and drink in order to gain freedom.

“The narrower the cycle of injustice and the more patience one has, victory will come and with hardship comes ease,” said Sheikh Hussein as quoted from Quds Press.

In addition, the Friday preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque also criticized the occupation authorities’ recent actions against the residents of Jerusalem.

Hussein said the Israeli occupation and settler weapons attacks had targeted and killed Palestinians in villages and towns.

“The more Israeli settlers and occupation forces attack to force our people to surrender, the more Palestine insists on preserving the history and sanctity of its country, and the enemy has been disappointed in testing the patience of the Palestinian people,” he said.

The Department of Islamic Endowments in occupied Jerusalem said about 45,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Thousands of worshipers flocked early to the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the occupied Jerusalem and West Bank despite military measures and strict checkpoints. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)