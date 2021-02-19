Al-Aqsa is Not An Ordinary Mosque

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Al-Quds Ambassador, Senior Editor of MINA News Agency

There have been many black campaigns or even malicious campaigns carried out by extremist Jewish Zionist groups about the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Palestine.

They spread the opinion that there is no certain sanctity in the Aqsa Mosque, its position is the same as other mosques, there is no need to visit there because of the situation, and there are many more excuses.

The organized campaign is none other than aimed at attacking and destabilizing the Islamic foundations of the virtue of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Their writings and seminars aim to make Arabs and the majority of Muslims doubt the status of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. Why a land that is blessed but constantly sheds blood? Why does the occupation not end? Why are the various factional feuds being maintained?

In a scientific paper entitled “Makanatu al-Masjidil Aqsa al-Mubarak fi Al-Quran al-Karim wa fi as-Sunnah an-Nabawiyyah” (The position of the blessed Aqsa Mosque in the Al-Quran and As-Sunnah), published in The online media Sabakah Yasalunaka al-Islamiyyah, August 9, 2019 edition, said that the Jewish Zionists continued to spread public opinion about the position of the Al Aqsa Mosque with other mosques in any hemisphere.

So that Muslims do not need to visit Al-Aqsa, because it is the same as praying in any mosque.

Regarding Al-Aqsa as the first qibla of Muslims, it does not need to be too important. Because Muslims still have the Grand Mosque, the main Qibla and with the largest congregation at all times, throughout the year.

They said the sanctity of Al-Aqsa is the same as any mosques, whether in Africa, Asia or other countries. Because both are places of prayer, also holy places for worship.

Whereas in the perspective of Al-Quran and As-Sunnah, there are literally tens or hundreds of verses and hadiths that talk about the Al-Aqsa Mosque, either directly or indirectly.

For example, in the Al-Quran Surah Al-Isra verse 1 which states that the Masjidil Aqsa, it is Allah Himself who named it. It was also explained that the Aqsa Mosque and the surrounding area is a place that Allah blesses.

سبحن ٱلذى أسرى بعبده ليلا من ٱلمسجد ٱلحرام إلى ٱلمسجد ٱلأقصا ٱلذى بركنا حوله لنريه من ءايتنآ إنه هو ٱلسميع ٱلبصير

Meaning: “Glory to Allah, who has executed His servant one night from the Grand Mosque to the Al-Aqsa Mosque which We have blessed around him so that We show him some of our signs (greatness). Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Knowing. ” (Surah Al-Isra / 17: 1).

Regarding this verse, the Tafsir Al-Muyassar published by the Ministry of Religion of Saudi Arabia, explained that the area of ​​the Masjidil Aqṣa and its surroundings is a country that Allah blesses. Allah granted the surrounding lands with abundant fruits and agricultural products, as well as a place to stay and to preach the prophets’ Alaihimussalām.

In the Book of Zubdatut Tafsir Min Fathil Qadir, Shaykh Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Asyqar, a lecturer at the Islamic University of Medina, explains, from this verse (Al-Isra verse 1) it can be concluded that from the mention of Masjidil Aqsa by adding its blessed nature (alladzii baaraknaa haulahu), unlike the Grand Mosque whose blessings are not mentioned. This shows that the fame of the Grand Mosque as a blessed mosque has been widespread in the community and as a foothold of Prophet Abraham, is also very well known by Arab circles.

As for the Aqsa Mosque, many people seem to have forgotten about it. Even worse is the disbelievers with their continuing efforts to erase the traces of prophecy from this mosque.

The Virtue of Praying at Al-Aqsa

Another blessing is the virtue of how prayers at the Masjidil Aqsa are compared to other mosques, based on the guidance of the Prophet Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam.

There are several hadiths that mention the virtue of the reward of praying at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Some say it is 1,000 times, 500 times, and 250 times better than praying in other mosques, apart from the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

The hadith states that prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque are 1,000 times more important than prayers at other mosques, namely:

أن ميمونة مولاة النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم قالت يا نبي الله أفتنا في بيت المقدس فقال أرض المنشر والمحشر ائتوه فصلوا فيه فإن صلاة فيه كألف صلاة فيما سواه

Meaning: “Verily Maimunah, the Prophet’s assistant said,” O Prophetyallah, give us a fatwa about Baitul Maqdis “. So the Prophet replied, “The earth is scattered and a gathering place. Come to him, then pray in it, because actually praying in it is like a thousand prayers from prayers elsewhere “. (HR Ahmad).

The hadith that states that prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque are 500 times more important than prayers at other mosques comes from Abu Dhar, namely:

الصلاة في المسجد الحرام بمائة ألف صلاة ، والصلاة في مسجدي ، بألف صلاة ، والصلاة في بيت المقدس بخمس مائة

This means: “Prayers at the Grand Mosque are one hundred thousand times more important than prayers in other mosques. Prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque are greater than a thousand times. And prayer at the Masjidil Aqsa is five hundred times more important. ” (Narrated by Ahmad from Abu Darda).

The hadith states that prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque are 250 times more important than prayers in other mosques, namely:

تذاكرنا و نحن عند رسول الله صلى الله عليه و سلم: أيهما أفضل, مسجد رسول الله صلى الله عليه و سلم أو مسجد بيت المقدس? فقال رسول الله صلى الله عليه و سلم: صلاة في مسجدي هذا أفضل من أربع صلوات فيه و لنعم المصلى و ليوشكن أن لا يكون للرجل مثل شطن فرسه من الأرض حيث يرى منه بيت المقدس خير له من الدنيا جميعا أو قال خير من الدنيا و ما فيها .

Meaning: “We exchange ideas about which one is more important, the mosque of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam or Baitul Maqdis, while beside us is the Prophet sallallaahu’ Alaihi Wasallam. Then, Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam said, “One prayer in my mosque is more than four prayers to him, and it is a good place of prayer. And it is almost time for someone to have land the size of a horse’s bridle. From that place it looks like Baitul Maqdis is better for him than the whole world “, or,” better than the world in it “. (HR Ath-Thabrani and Al-Hakim).

All of which are not contradicting each other. However, they complement each other and indicate the level of excess reward of prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque

So, visiting the Aqsa Mosque has its own virtues. As for pilgrimage or visiting a place, it is because the area we are visiting has a priority or an interesting thing. Either physically to be seen, or non-physically to feel the sensation or experience the mind (spiritual).

Of the many places that exist, it is syar’i that it is highly recommended to visit is a pilgrimage to the Al-Aqsa Mosque. In addition, because it is a mosque, also because of the various virtues in it.

In this regard, Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam emphasized in his words:

لاَ تُشَدُّ الرِّحَالُ إِلاَّ إِلَى ثَلَاثَةِ مَسَاجِدَ مَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ وَمَسْجِدِي هَذَا وَالْمَسْجِدِصْ

Meaning: “Not deployed to make a journey except to three mosques, namely Al-Haram Mosque (in Mecca), and My Mosque (An-Nabawi Mosquen in Medina), and Al-Aqsa Mosque (in Palestine)”. (Narrated by Bukhari and Muslim from Abu Hurairah Radhiyallahu ‘Anhu).

Therefore, a visit to Al-Aqsa is not an ordinary visit, but also a pilgrimage to visit our brothers and sisters who have fought directly in the battlefield.

There is concern or not from the people, they are murabithun (those who guard), still fighting. The best sons of Palestine continue to carve names in the ranks of the martyrs.

Thus, Al-Aqsa is a valuable part of Muslims and an important component that cannot be separated from faith.

It is the deepest faith desire of us Muslims, to pray together with the Muslims at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the land of the Prophets, a region full of blessings.

Jews also periodically visit the Al-Aqsa compound claiming the talmud ritual at the Wailing Wall, next to the Al-Aqsa Mosque. That’s their belief.

So, we need to continue to encourage and motivate the Muslims to go to Al-Aqsa. In order to hear and see firsthand the real struggle there. Aamiin. (AT/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)