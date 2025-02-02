SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ahead of Their Release, Palestinian Prisoners Endure Torture and Death Threats

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian prisoners released by Israeli Zionists as part of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement stated that they were subjected to mistreatment in the days leading up to their release.

Several Palestinian prisoners who arrived in Ramallah, Palestine, on Saturday reported facing death threats from Israeli occupation soldiers, severe beatings, and deprivation of food and water, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The health conditions of the released prisoners have worsened, with some unable to walk on their own, while others were carried in wheelchairs. Many were taken to hospitals for medical checks and treatment.

“The Israeli prison system subjected prisoners to brutal beatings before their release, which lasted for several days, according to numerous testimonies,” said the Palestinian Prisoners Society in a statement.

Also Read: Israeli Illegal Settlers Burn a Mosque in Occupied West Bank

“In some cases, the beatings resulted in broken ribs.”

The group emphasized that Israel systematically terrorizes prisoners about to be released and their families in various ways, particularly through beatings and severe threats, including death threats, if any celebratory reception is held.

Buses carrying the released Palestinian prisoners arrived in Ramallah and Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Saturday. A total of 183 prisoners will be released in the fourth prisoner-hostage exchange under the ceasefire. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Reported to Have Launched Attack in Gaza

 

TagPalestinian prisoners Prisoner Exchange

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Ahead of Their Release, Palestinian Prisoners Endure Torture and Death Threats

  • 3 hours ago
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Releases Palestinians in the Fourth Gaza Hostages Swap

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:40 WIB
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands over Three Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:26 WIB
Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers (photo: Screenshot)
Palestine

Hamas to Release Three Israeli Captives in Exchange for 183 Palestinian Prisoners

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 17:19 WIB
Palestine

66 Palestinian Prisoners Freed from Israeli Jails Arrive in Ramallah

  • Friday, 31 January 2025 - 11:04 WIB
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Hamas to Release Four Israeli Female on Saturday’s Prisoner Exchange

  • Friday, 24 January 2025 - 09:31 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Age-Based Social Media Restrictions to be Enforced in Indonesia Soon

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Military Attack Continues in Jenin, 12 Palestinian Martyrs

  • 10 hours ago
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands over Three Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:26 WIB
Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers (photo: Screenshot)
Palestine

Hamas to Release Three Israeli Captives in Exchange for 183 Palestinian Prisoners

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 17:19 WIB
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nearly Half a Million Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza: UN

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:45 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Releases Palestinians in the Fourth Gaza Hostages Swap

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:40 WIB
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Displays Israeli Military Symbols Seized during Israeli Captives Release

  • 10 hours ago
palestinian-olive-farm-burning-burin-village-near-nablus-yitzhar-settlement
Palestine

Israeli Illegal Settlers Burn a Mosque in Occupied West Bank

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Reported to Have Launched Attack in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
America

Trump Imposes Tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, Chinese Imports

  • 12 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us