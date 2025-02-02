Ahead of Their Release, Palestinian Prisoners Endure Torture and Death Threats

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian prisoners released by Israeli Zionists as part of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement stated that they were subjected to mistreatment in the days leading up to their release.

Several Palestinian prisoners who arrived in Ramallah, Palestine, on Saturday reported facing death threats from Israeli occupation soldiers, severe beatings, and deprivation of food and water, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The health conditions of the released prisoners have worsened, with some unable to walk on their own, while others were carried in wheelchairs. Many were taken to hospitals for medical checks and treatment.

“The Israeli prison system subjected prisoners to brutal beatings before their release, which lasted for several days, according to numerous testimonies,” said the Palestinian Prisoners Society in a statement.

“In some cases, the beatings resulted in broken ribs.”

The group emphasized that Israel systematically terrorizes prisoners about to be released and their families in various ways, particularly through beatings and severe threats, including death threats, if any celebratory reception is held.

Buses carrying the released Palestinian prisoners arrived in Ramallah and Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Saturday. A total of 183 prisoners will be released in the fourth prisoner-hostage exchange under the ceasefire. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

