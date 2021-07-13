Ahead of Hajj, Saudi Issues First Smart Card

Mecca, MINA – Saudi Arabia issued the first smart card that will be used by pilgrims to carry out a series of pilgrimages this year.

The card was first printed by the l Governor of Makkah Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, who is also the chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, and his deputy Prince Badr bin Sultan, during an inspection of Hajj readiness on Monday, Arab News reported.

The technology will be used for the first time to serve pilgrims this year.

With a smart card, pilgrims will automatically obtain Hajj permits and various services, such as hotels, transportation and access to the Grand Mosque to perform Tawaf or visit Mina.

The card can also be used for payment instruments, cash withdrawals, guiding pilgrims who get lost and controlling the movement of pilgrims.

In addition, the governor of Makkah also inspected other holy places such as the readiness of Arafah and Mina in welcoming the arrival of pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said pilgrims would be received on July 17-18 2021 at four centers, before leaving for the Grand Mosque by bus to perform the arrival tawaf.

Wukuf in Arafah as the culmination of the pilgrimage falls on July 19 (9 Dzulhijjah 1442H).

This year, the Saudi Arabian government limited the number of people allowed to perform the Hajj to 60,000.

This is done to anticipate the spread of the corona virus pandemic (COVID-19) and the emergence of new mutations. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)