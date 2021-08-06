Indonesia to Build Accommodation and Hotels for Pilgrims in Mecca

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Hajj Financial Management Agency (BPKH) in collaboration with PT PP (Persero) Tbk plans to invest in Saudi Arabia in the form of construction and ownership of accommodation facilities and hotels for Indonesian Hajj and Umrah pilgrims in Mecca.

According to a BPKH press release on Friday, the plan was agreed upon in the signing of a memorandum of understanding by the members of the Executive Agency for Investment and Foreign Cooperation, Hurriyah El Islamy and Novel Arsyad as President Director of PT PP (Persero) Tbk.

In the event which was held online on Wednesday, Hurriyah El Islamy said it is hoped that the provision of accommodation and hospitality facilities for Indonesian Hajj and Umrah pilgrims in Mecca, Saudi Arabia can soon be realized through the Indonesian House Project so as to provide maximum benefits.

While Novel Arsyad stated in his speech, Indonesia is one of the countries that sends the most pilgrims and Umrah pilgrims each year.

“With a total of 231,000 Indonesian Muslims who performed the Hajj and 1,200,000 who performed the Umrah pilgrimage in 2019, this fantastic figure dominates at least 10.7 percent of the total world hajj pilgrims,” ​​he said.

With the potential for the number to continue to rise every year, the pilgrims in Indonesia are predicted to reach 5.24 million people in 2022. This high number of pilgrims certainly has the potential for convincing cooperation in the future. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)