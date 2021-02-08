Select Language

Africa

African Union Summit Support the Palestinian Struggle

Addis Ababa, MINA – The 34th African Union Summit on February 7 reaffirmed the full support for the Palestinian struggle for independence and self-determination.

Palestinian independence with East Jerusalem as its capital and along the border of 4 June 1967, Wafa reported.

The African leaders also stressed that all Israeli settlements established in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem and the Syrian Golan, are illegal.

They declared, Israeli settlements a serious violation of international humanitarian law and relevant UN resolutions and called on the international community to stopped all settlement activity.

The Africa Union Summit takes place in virtually two days (6-7 February 2021) with Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia as host. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

