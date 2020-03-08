Afghans Condemn Persecution of Indian Muslims

Kabul, MINA – Afghans took to the streets in various cities in Afghanistan on Friday, March 6 condemning the persecution of Muslims in New Delhi, India.

The biggest demonstration took place in the western province of Herat which borders Iran. Anadolu Agency reports.

The protesters burned the Indian flag and raised slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and urged Muslims around the world to unite against injustice.

Mujeeb Rehman Ansari, a local mosque imam, led the demonstration.

Similar demonstrations were held in other major urban centers in Afghanistan, including protests by leftist parties in the capital Kabul.

Protests against India took place also in Muslim countries in the world. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)