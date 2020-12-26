Afghan President Asks Indonesia to Host Peace Dialogue

Kabul, MINA – President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani wants Indonesia to host the peace talks dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban group.

He also explicitly asked the Chairman of the Indonesian Mosque Council, M. Jusuf Kalla (JK) to lead the peace negotiations.

“We ask Mr. JK to talk to them and intervene with us. I also propose and want a round of negotiations to take place in Indonesia and be led by Mr. JK, ”he said when entertaining JK at the Gulkhana Palace, Afghanistan Presidential Palace Complex in Kabul on Thursday, said the statement received by MINA.

“We need valuable lessons from the Indonesian people, how to create peace, the process, after that we need more details on how to implement the points promised in the peace,” he added.

In addition, Asraf also explained his desire to adopt mosque governance in Indonesia to be implemented in Afghanistan. Given that mosques in Indonesia are not only places of worship, they are also places for community empowerment and education centers.

“Mosques in Indonesia are centers of worship as well as centers of social activities, that’s what I imagine we can adopt in Afghanistan. I always imagine that the mosque is the epicenter of everyday life, ”he explained.

Responding to the request, JK expressed his willingness and welcomed President Ashraf Ghani’s invitation.

His presence in Afghanistan even brought Hamid Awaludin who was the Head of the Helsinki Negotiator for Aceh Peace.

During his stay in Kabul, he has also discussed peace with the Minister of Religion and Hajj, the Foreign Minister and the Afghan Negotiators Team. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)