Administrators and Guards Keep Pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Administrators and guards continue to pray in congregation in Aqsa Mosque amid an announcement of the mosque’s temporary closure in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19.

Since the official temporary closure by the Waqf Board on the recommendation of Palestinian Authority through the Ministry of Health, starting from Sunday afternoon, Muslims in the old city of Jerusalem and surrounding areas pray at their respective homes.

As Al-Monitor’s report on Wednesday, the widespread outbreak of coronavirus in Palestinian territories, changing many activities and forcing the Islamic Waqf Council to decide for the first time since the Israeli occupation in 1967, closed the third holy mosque for the Muslims.

“We are forced to do this to protect worshipers and to stop the spread of the virus,” the Waqf Board announced.

However, the officials and guards of Al-Aqsa (murabithun) continue to pray in congregation in the yard, as well as to guard the invasion of Jewish extremists who want to take a critical opportunity to enter it.

The yard and area of ​​14.4 hectares is a blessed Al-Aqsa area, able to accommodate worshipers between 40 thousand to 50 thousand at the congregational prayers or tarawih prayers in the holy month of Ramadan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)