Activists Again Call for Great Dawn on Friday at Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian struggle activists again call on Palestinian Muslims to revive the Great Dawn on Friday at the Aqsa Mosque.

In their call Thursday, they launched a call on social media to commemorate the “Great Dawn” on the first Friday of Ramadan. Wakalah Khabar Filistiniyyah reports.

The invitation to perform the Fajr prayer at the Aqsa Mosque and travel there, along with the constant incursion of the Jewish settlers into the mosque area.

Activists are calling on Palestinians from Jerusalem and its suburbs, cities within the Palestinian territories, and the West Bank, who can reach Jerusalem to prepare.

Citizens to participate in this campaign, despite the strict restrictions of the occupation forces on the access of Muslims to Al-Aqsa. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)