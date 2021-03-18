Abdullah Bin Masud Shuffah Al-Qur’an College Studio Inaugurated

Al-Muhajirun, Lampung Selatan, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin KH. Yaksyallah Mansur, inaugurated the Studio of the Abdullah Bin Masud Shuffah Al-Qur’an College of Science (STISQABM) on the 2nd floor of the An-Nubuwwah Mosque, Al-Muhajirun, South Lampung, March 17.

The inauguration, Imaam Yakhsyallah said, with the official SQABM Studio, which is also a form of gratitude for the establishment of the college, it could be used to broadcast the Al-Quran.

“Delivering the Quran by saying His lafadz is part of teaching, if we say this then we teach it means that it is included in the category of being grateful,” he said.

Imaam hope the studio can be motivation SQABM’s sudents to be more enthusiastic in learning Al-Quran so that later they will not only read it, but also convey its contents.

On that occasion, Imaam also gave a package of “Thematic Book of Tafsir Al-Qur’an” which was given directly to the STISQABM coach, Abdullah Mutholib accompanied by the Chairman of STISQABM, Dudin Shobarudin.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of STISQABM explained that the learning program to teach Al-Quran will also take place in an online studio, so that students and even people who are far away can join the program.

“This take idea from Alllahuyarham Imaam Muhyidin Hamidy who want to teach Al-Quran to the all mankind, wherever they are, they do not know geographic, islands and others, “said Dudin.

He said the program will be run in the Studio, including murottal Al-Quran and lectures.

“What is programmed in this studio will not only stream the Quran learning, but will also be filled with lectures and other Islamic studies,” Dudin explained.

Dudin hope that the presence of the studio would make it easier for SQABM to broadcast the knowledge of the Quran and more and more people would love the Al-Quran.

“Hopefully, it will also be easier to add a lot of followers, while currently there are more than 4,000 and hopefully in the future tens of thousands, hundreds or even millions, so that more people learn the Al-Quran, InsyaAllah, “he said.

For those who wish to watch Al-Quran studies from the SQABM studio can access it via the Facebook fanpage with the name “Shuffah Al-Qur’an Abdullah bin Mas’ud”. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)