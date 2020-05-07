Abbas Extends Palestine Lockdown to 5 June

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas renewed the lockdown in Palestinian-controlled areas in the West Bank for a further month on Monday night.

Abbas announced that the state of emergency had begun in March 22 and was extended to at least 5 June , thus quoted from Nahar Net.

However, the movement between cities in the occupied territories of Israel will decrease. shops and other businesses began to be permitted to be active again.

These measures do not apply to the Gaza Strip, another part of the Palestinian territory run by Hamas militant groups. The restrictions on Gaza have also been eased.

So far there have been 345 confirmed coronavirus cases in the occupied West Bank, with two deaths.

While Israel has more than 15,000 cases. The Palestinian government is worried that tens of thousands of Palestinians working inside Israel could bring new cases, especially on the Eid holiday at the end of the month. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)