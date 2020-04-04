Palestine Extends COVID-19 Emergency Period within 30 Days

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced an extension of the COVID-19 emergency period for the next 30 days. Shehab News Agency reports.

In his televised address on Friday night, Abbas announced the extension of the COVID-19 emergency status for a period of 30 days while continuing to take steps to prevent its spread, protect public health, and maintain security and stability.

He also added that his party would continue to strive to cut the spread of the deadly coronavirus within the narrowest possible range.

“We will continue to try to stop the spread of the virus by relying on the awareness and commitment of our community to specific instructions issued by the government,” he added.

Abbas urged workers who returned to their villages and cities to continue to obey government regulations. Namely, carrying out Social Distancing and strictly following the inspection and quarantine procedures in accordance with instructions issued by the Ministry of Health and the authorities. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).