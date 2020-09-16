Abbas and Haniyeh Affirm Palestinian Unity Against Normalization

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and the leader of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement, Ismail Haniyeh, in a telephone conversation on Tuesday emphasized the unity of the Palestinian position in facing the Deal of the Century, the annexation plan, and the normalization process.

Abbas and Haniyeh emphasized that through the call made during the visit of the Hamas delegation to the Palestinian Embassy in Lebanon, the need to move forward in strengthening and developing the steps that have been taken, following this month’s meeting of the Secretary General of Palestinian Factions.

Haniyeh praised the efforts being made to unify Palestinian ranks and adopt a national strategy based on national unity, to activate comprehensive resistance in all its forms, and to rely on Arab, Islamic, and international incubators to support the Palestinian cause.

He also rejected the agreements of the century and the normalization project and attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

Haniyeh visited the Palestinian embassy in Beirut and was received by Ambassador Ashraf Dabour, Secretary of the Fatah National Liberation Movement in Lebanon, Fathi Abu Al-Aradat, and members of the Lebanese leadership from Fatah.

In his meeting with the Palestinian Ambassador, Haniyeh called for activating and developing the Palestine Liberation Organization, and for electing a Palestinian National Council at home and abroad that represents all Palestinians, stressing that the Palestinian people can face all liquidation projects from the Balfour Declaration to the present. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)