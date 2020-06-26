A Muslim Couple in Canada Success With Halal Food Business

Ottawa, MINA – Looking for halal food for Muslim families in the West is a challenge, especially in some remote areas.

That is what Asad Khan and his wife Sadia Khan felt when they moved to the capital of the province of New Brunswick in the Atlantic, Canada.

“Somehow, we are struggling to get halal food,” Asad Khan told the Telegraph Journal.

Instead of making problem, Asad and his wife actually see it as an opportunity for new business. The Pakistani couple launched a halal food business under the name “Halal Simply Fresh”.

When Sadia prepared homemade halal food, they managed to attract customers through word of mouth and promotion on social media websites.

As their halal food business progressed, they later launched an online halal shopping service that is expected to expand outside Fredericton, throughout New Brunswick and even further in the coming years.

“This is not just about the Muslim community. We are also targeting the Asian community,” Asad said.

They hope their business will continue to grow in the future, so that they can open jobs and help local residents.

“I want to be part of this business community,” he said.

For Nichola Taylor, a British Muslim convert who lives in Fredericton with his family, finding alternative halal foods is an ongoing challenge.

“There is not a wide range of halal food choices in Fredericton. We have one local farmer who offers halal meat and limited choices in several large supermarkets,” he told AboutIslam.

Therefore, he regards Asad Khan’s family business as a welcome addition to the city.

“So this is a welcome addition and adds more variety for Muslims living in Fredericton. I have not ordered anything from them personally, but will try to do it in the future,” Taylor added.

The term halal itself is generally used for meat, but it also applies to other food products such as cosmetics, personal care products, and medicines that may not come from non-halal sources.

Halal also applies to other ingredients that are consumed and eaten which may not endanger human health. For example, Islam considers wine, alcoholic drinks, cigarettes, E-cigs, hookah, and other unhealthy things as halal.

According to the Fredericton Islamic Association (FIA), there are more than 50 Muslim families in Fredericton and surrounding areas. There are also temporary residents consisting of around 300-400 Muslim students. (T/R7/RE1)

