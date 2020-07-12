Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Business Potential Increases

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s business potential with Saudi Arabia has been increasing for the past two years. Thus quoted from Ihram on Sunday (July 12).

Based on the trade statistics data of the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah, the total trade volume between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia in the January-June 2018 period reached US$ 2,697 billion or 23.4 percent compared to the same period in 2017, which reached US$ 2,177 billion.

While the total oil and gas trade for the January-July 2018 period is around US$ 1,517 billion up 41.19 percent compared to the same period in 2017 with a value of US$ 1,074 billion.

The total non-oil and gas trade up to June 2018 increased by 6.07 percent from US$ 1,103 in June 2017 to US$ 1,170 billion in the same period in 2018.

As stated by the Head of Halal Cooperation and Standardization Center of the Halal Product Guarantee Agency (BPJPH) of the Ministry of Religion Sri Ilham Lubis, when he was a guest speaker in the Hajj Webinar activity with the theme “Potential of Halal Products in Hajj Implementation” which was attended by all the big management and FKAPHI region, Puskesmas Hajj , Head of PHU, ASITA, Head of PHU, PPIU, PIHK, KBIHU, Hajj Doctors and Nurse Forums, activists of halal products, Saturday (11/07).

He acknowledged, previously experiencing this potential increase, due to the limitations of food raw materials for pilgrims, Indonesia supplied food from various countries, so the President Joko Widodo stressed to use domestic products to meet the needs of food ingredients for pilgrims and pilgrims, especially from Indonesia.

Sri Ilham said from two years ago the constraints of limited raw material products from Indonesia, food ingredients for Indonesian pilgrims were supplied from various countries such as rice from Vietnam, fish and chicken from Brazil, meat from India.

“So, it has been two years because there is a policy from President Joko Widodo must use products from within the country, later the profits will return to Indonesia,” said Sri Ilham.

With this policy, said Sri Ilham, entrepreneurs can export foodstuffs for pilgrims and pilgrims to Saudi Arabia given the largest number of Indonesian pilgrims.

In addition to food, Indonesia in the last two years has also been exporting drinks such as tea, coffee, instant noodles, and bamboo cooking.

For cooked bamboo in order to improve the taste of the archipelago in hajj catering such as sending bamboo rendang, so the catering businessman only mixes the seasoning and is also used for food according to zoning. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)