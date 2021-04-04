A Mosque Set on Fire in Netherlands

Khawada, MINA – Vice-President of Islamic Association of Maghreb in the Netherlands Farid Habibi announced that under-construction building at Al Salam Mosque in the city of Khawada was set on fire and damaged by a 40-year-old assailant, Anadolu news agency reported.

While condemning the attack, he said that construction of this mosque was almost completed.

“This Islamophobia attack deeply affected and worried us,” he added as quotef from Mehr News Agency on Sunday.

In addition to lodging complaint with the police on the attack, he said that investigation into the incident has started.

The Dutch police also announced that the mosque was set on fire by a 40-year-old man at 03:00 midnight on Friday. (T/RE1)

