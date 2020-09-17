Indonesian Embassy in Den Haag Opens Indonesian Language Course

Indonesian traditional dance performance in the Dutch city of Best. (Photo: Indonesian Embassy in Den Haag)

Best, MINA – The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) Den Haag has opened a basic Indonesian language course program for foreign speakers (BIPA) as well as a traditional Indonesian dance course in the city of Best, the Netherlands.

“These two programs can be followed for free and are a form of cultural diplomacy carried out by the Indonesian government,” said the Indonesian Embassy in Den Haag in a press statement on Thursday.

The program was opened with a traditional Indonesian dance performance that hypnotized visitors to the Open Dag 2020 event at the community activity center in the city of Best or commonly known as Cultuurspoor Best on Saturday.

Open Dag is an annual event held in Dutch cities. The Indonesian Embassy in Den Haag together with the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republic of Indonesia visited the center of community activities in the Best City which is located in the South of the Netherlands.

Apart from introducing the Kuda Lumping dance from East Java, the Peacock Dance from West Java was also shown to the public at this activity. Not to forget, Nasi Tumpeng treat is served to complete the experience of Indonesia’s various cultures and culinary delights.

The Chargé d’Affaires ad Interim (KUAI) of the Indonesian Embassy in The Hague, Fikri Cassidy expressed his appreciation to Best City Government and Cultuurspoor Best for integrating Indonesian language courses and traditional Indonesian dance courses into their programs.

He also conveyed that the Indonesian Embassy in The Hague would continue to support and present Indonesian cultural promotion programs in the future.

Not only in the city of Best, but also in other cities in the Netherlands with the support of the Indonesian Cultural House (RBI) Den Haag program.

The high appreciation and interest from the people of Best was conveyed by the Deputy Mayor of Best Ria van der Hamsvoord-Huijber and the Director of Cultuurspoor, Ingrid van Beek in his remarks.

Furthermore, he also stated that Open Dag aims to provide information on courses that can be followed by the local community.

Some of the courses that are usually available include multilingual courses, ballet courses, theater and photography.

The Indonesian Embassy in The Hague also plans to realize activities that were delayed due to Covid-19, namely including BIPA as part of extra-curricular activities at Heerbeeck College Best and Stedelijk College Eindhoven. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)