A Journalist Shot Dead in Attack in Afghanistan

Kabul, MINA – A journalist in Afghanistan was shot dead during an attack in the central province of Ghor on Friday. He became the fifth journalist to die in the past two months.

The journalist who died was named Adel Aimaq (28 years). He is the chief editor of the radio station Sada-e-Ghor (Voice of Ghor).

“Unfortunately, Bismellah Adel Aimaq, head of Radio Sada-e-Ghor, was killed by unidentified gunmen this evening on Firoz Koh. He is 28 years old, and started working with Radio Sada-e-Ghor since 2015, ”said Deputy Governor Ghor Habibollah Radmanesh on Saturday that was quoted from Republika.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the killings. He said his government was committed to supporting and promoting freedom of expression.

“The Taliban and other terrorist groups cannot silence the legitimate voices of journalists and media by carrying out such attacks,” Ghani said on his personal Twitter account.

Although Ghani mentioned the name of the Taliban, no party or group has yet claimed responsibility for Aimaq’s murder. Killings targeting journalists, government officials and human rights activists have increased rapidly in recent months.

Even though currently the Afghan government is establishing peace talks with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar. In December, the Taliban said they were not involved in the murder of journalists. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)