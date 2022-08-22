A Israeli Tourist Dies in Indonesia, Falls While Taking Selfie on Mount Rinjani

Lombok, MINA – An Israeli citizen, Boaz Bar Anan died while climbing Mount Rinjani. The death of Bar Anan has been in the spotlight in the Israeli media.

Israel had difficulty evacuating Bar Anan’s body because it did not have diplomatic relations with Indonesia. “The authorities make it difficult and almost impossible to cooperate with us,” the Foreign Ministry said as quoted from Tempo.co on Monday.

Boaz Bar Anan, 37, is a resident of Tel Aviv. e entered Indonesia using a Portuguese passport. It fell in the early hours of Friday in Lombok, where Mount Rinjani is located.

A local police officer said that Bar Anan reached a height of 3,766 meters. He then fell down a slope at a depth of about 150 meters.

On Thursday, Bar Anan and two other tourists began their journey with a guide. The guide’s wife told media in Indonesia that according to information she received, the Israeli national took a selfie before falling to her death.

According to reports reaching the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bar Anan’s body has not yet been evacuated from the site. The Israeli consulate in Singapore is monitoring the evacuation.

“There have been several incidents recently, of citizens entering using foreign passports,” the ministry said. “The authorities make it difficult and almost impossible to cooperate with us.”

On his Instagram account, Bar Anan posted photos of some of the places he visited in Indonesia. He traveled to many places including Prambanan Temple, Kelimutu lake, and the islands of Nusa Tenggara. Guards at a nature reserve near the volcano found the hiker’s body and documents, including his Israeli passport.

Previously, the Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) deployed 17 personnel to evacuate Boaz Bar Anam (37) from Mount Rinjani, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara. Reporting from Antara, he is referred to as a Portuguese citizen.

“We have deployed a total of 17 personnel, coordinated directly by the Head of Operations and Alert,” said Head of the Mataram SAR Office, Nanang Sigit, on Friday last week.

According to data from the Mount Rinjani National Park Office (BTNGR), the victim was registered to climb through the entrance to Sembalun, East Lombok Regency, on August 18, 2022. Before the incident, the victim took a selfie from the edge of the cliff at the peak of Mount Rinjani. Due to lack of attention to safety factors, the foreign national had an accident, at around 05.30 WITA.

The Mataram SAR office, said Nanang, received a report of the incident from BTNGR officers, Resort Sembalun, at 10.21 WITA. From the reports received, the victim’s position fell on the northwest slope or the direction of Segara Anak Lake, Mount Rinjani.

“The victim fell from a height of about 150 meters causing the victim to die on the spot. Meanwhile, two of his colleagues have been brought down by a guide via the Bawak Nao Sajang route, Sembalun,” he said.

He said, following up on the reports received, two rescue teams from the Mataram SAR Office and the Kayangan SAR Post were dispatched using operational vehicles. They are equipped with mountaineering, evacuation, communication and other supporting equipment. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)