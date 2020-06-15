The pure religion of Islam was emerged as the latest and the most comprehensive divine mission, establishing an independent system of thought and belief in the arena of human being life.

By a boastful culture, Islam has also brought a new system in an intellectual and social life and today is the religion of the one-third of world’s population.

As Islam has programs for controlling human being social life in the political, economic, and intellectual arena; it has considered a number of plans and programs for his personal life which is to observe the criteria of “Halal” including eating, drinking, dressing, job functions, and applied means and tools in his life. Each should be secured by the seal of Halal on the bases of Islamic Shariah.

Islamic community has safeguarded such independent system and regulated a special a special life according to such principles which is rooted in the divine inspiration within the human community during 15 centuries.

Now, in the globalization age, the development of Halal standards sponsoring by standing monitoring centers in all aspects of life is a must, so that all products would be presented by a special brand to guarantee the consumers’ tranquility of mind at the global level especially in Non-Islamic countries. Moreover, all producers should be committed to accepting such system of monitoring.

HALAL TIPS- A guide to Halal Food Selection.

The Holy Qur’an states: “Eat to the things which ALLAH hath provided for you. Lawful and good: but fear ALLAH, in whom we believe” (Sura Al Maida) v. 5:88. Instructions. FOR A PRODUCT TO BE HALAL (Lawful) FOR MUSLIM CONSUMPTION. All its ingredients should be Halal. Follow the following list.

1. Look for Halal logo/seal in the packaging materials.

2.Verify the certifying authority whether authentic or falsified.

In the Philippines, so far Islamic Dawah Council of the Philippines is recognized by the World Halal Council and recognized as well by the Philippine government to certify Halal on Food and Non-food Products.

3) If no halal logo/seal, verify the following;

Read the ingridients on label carefully. Ingridients are listed according to the amounts present. The first ingredient listed is present in the largest amount. Take note on the following doubtful or misleading ingredients; such as gelatin, lard, meat products, diglycerine, enzyme, fatty acid, rennin, shortening, and whey. Identify the Halal/ Haram/Masbooh status of each ingredient using this guide. Search the ingredient name in the list and its status will be next to it. If all ingredients of a product are Halal, the product is fit for Muslim consumption and definitely can be consumed by non-muslim as well. If any of the ingredient is Haram, the product should not be consumed. If any ingredient falls under Mushbooh category avoid this product, as the Prophet has advised us to avoid doubtful matters. This ingredient could come from a Haram (to find out the status if this ingredient ypu shoulf write or call the manufacturer of the product.)

Glossary:

Halal: Halal is a Quranic term which means allowed or lawful. Halal foods and drinks are permitted for consumption by ALLAH- the Supreme Law-Giver. Eating Halal is obligatory on every Muslim.

Mushbooh: Mushbooh is an Arabic term which means suspected. If one does not know the halal or haram status of a particular food or drink, such as a food or drink is doubtful. A practicing Muslims prevents himself from consuming doubtful things.(AK/R1/RE1)