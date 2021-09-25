Mathlaul Anwar University Promotes Banten Loves Halal Campaign

Pandeglang, MINA – Center for the Study of Halal Products (PKPH) Mathlaul Anwar University (UNMA) continues to socialize the Banten Cinta Halal campaign during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Director of PKPH UNMA Hadi Susilo, M.Sc. said when contacted by MINA on Friday, the effort was made mainly through social media that had been established by his institution.

“We have formed the Banten Loves Halal community on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, for halal socialization,” he said.

Hadi who is also the Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Science, Pharmacy and Health UNMA, added that PKPH UNMA was formed to play an active role in supporting the government and society in providing protection for halal products that are prescribed in Islam, as well as increasing the value of products produced by MSME business actors and Industry.

“Gradually and by implementing the protocol, our team continues to disseminate information to the public about halal products. The flood of imported products entering the villages requires attention from the public regarding their halal status,” he continued.

Recently, PKPH UNMA is actively publishing articles about halal in mass media, social media and campus scientific journals.

The institution, based at the UNMA Menes Campus Complex, Pandeglang, Banten, has collaborated with LPPOM MUI Banten, PT Sucofindo, the Halal Product Guarantee Agency (BPJPH), UPT Veterinary Examination of Public Health, Banten Agriculture Service, Indonesian Muslim Merchants Association, Cooperatives Service, Small and Medium Enterprises of Banten Province.

He hopes that the institution can become a leading center for halal studies, which supports the development of halal products in Indonesia and globally. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)