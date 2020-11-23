MATRADE Holds International Halal Showcase on 2021

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) announces the return of the 17th Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS), which will take place from 9th to 12th September 2021, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur.

MIHAS which is the largest Halal trade event of its kind in the world organised by MATRADE under the patronage of Ministry of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia.

MATRADE’s Chief Executive Officer, Dato’ Wan Latiff Wan Musa highlights that Malaysia has long established a leading position as a global Halal player.

“We also see opportunities driven by accelerated digitisation and changing consumer behaviours in the new normal and new world economy. The 17th MIHAS will place special emphasis on the agenda of helping local and international players look to innovation and sustainable initiatives to spearhead steady growth for the Halal economy,” said Wan Muda.

The Covid-19 global pandemic has shifted mindsets and ways of doing business which requires new business models. MIHAS will act as the overarching umbrella platform for halal businesses to cultivate resiliency, creativity and adaptability to succeed in a ‘new normal’ business landscape.

Additionally, this marquee Halal trade event aims to further expand Malaysia’s Halal economy agenda, steering the country towards the era of Industry 4.0 and fortify its role as the global Halal hub.

“As the largest gathering of Halal manufacturers, service providers, inventors, policymakers, financiers and investors, MIHAS is a robust marketplace for both international and local players to seize opportunities beyond Halal food including Halal pharmaceutical, medical devices, finance, modest fashion, personal care and cosmetics, green technologies and even Muslim-friendly tourism. MATRADE is committed to providing Malaysian companies greater access to the international markets,” added Dato’ Wan Latiff.

In addition, MATRADE announced the appointment of Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn Bhd as the official event organiser for MIHAS for a period of five years, from 2021 to 2025.

Commenting on the appointment, Richard Teo, Group Managing Director of Qube Integrated Malaysia, said, “Malaysia is well on its way to becoming the heart of the global Halal economy and Qube Integrated Malaysia is proud to be given the opportunity to support MATRADE in strengthening Malaysia’s leadership in the Halal economy to the world. We are backed by a team of passionate event specialists dedicated to curate a platform for businesses in the Halal sector, from heavy-weight players, entrepreneurs, investors to young startups”.

The main highlights of the 17th MIHAS are interactive displays, live demos, workshops, online networking sessions and a series of business matching opportunities to serve its role as a high-value Halal sourcing platform that helps existing businesses expand into new areas, and to nurture young players by focusing on sustainable partnerships.

The Islamic Economy is a two-trillion-dollar market opportunity across a range of lifestyle products and services. It is projected to grow to USD3.2 trillion by 2024.

MIHAS has successfully attracted the attendance of over 404,000 participants including exhibitors, visitors and Halal services companies from more than 90 countries since its inception in 2004. The event has generated over RM17.2 billion in business leads since it first started in 2004.

Interested companies that wish to participate in the trade event may contact Ms Azlina Jane Zahri, Director of Sales & Marketing at [email protected]. For more information on the 17th MIHAS, please visit www.mihas.com.my.(L/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)