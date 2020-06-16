Halal MSME in Malaysia to Prepare Digital Economy

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Halal Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) have been urged to prepare for a new wave of business as the global digital economy grows.

The Vice Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Management at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Assoc Prof. Dr. Suhaimi Ab Rahman, said that UMKM practitioners must be proficient in the e-commerce business and the use of information and communication technology (ICT) in business.

“Data shows that only 20 percent of Bumiputera MSME are involved in the digital economy. This means Bumiputera including halal UMKM are still far behind and need to act quickly to enable them to be involved in the digital economy,” Suhaimi said as reported by Bernama, quoted by MINA on Tuesday.

He said government institutions such as the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) provided various training courses related to digital economy that could benefit for MSME.

According to Suhaimi, entrepreneurs need to take the opportunity to improve their ICT skills and competencies to enable them to work through digital platforms.

“Halal Development Companies provide several halal training programs while the UPM Faculty of Economics and Management organizes Halal Entrepreneurship Development Programs in collaboration with QSR Brands (M) Bhd, to guide halal entrepreneurs to be more competent,” he added.

Suhaimi said the COVID-19 pandemic had changed the economic environment by creating the need for transactions without contact and without cash, social distance, and an emphasis on cleanliness and safety.

“COVID-19 has created a new atmosphere in business. During the Movement Control Order (MCO), Conditional MCO and now MCO Recovery, most businesses have used digital technology for their business, “he said.

Suhaimi added, Malaysians must adhere to every standard operating procedure in their daily activities and accept that the COVID-19 pandemic as a test from Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala who ordered His servants to ponder and increase their weaknesses for their success in the world this and the afterlife.

When announcing the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) on June 5, Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin said RM25 million would be allocated to MDEC in the Global Online Workforce (GLOW) program which would train Malaysians to earn income online from international clients. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)