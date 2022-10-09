A 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Jakarta and Surrounding Areas

Jakarta, MINA – An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude rocked the Jakarta area and its surroundings.

The earthquake that occurred at around 05.05 p.m was felt in a number of areas such as Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta and Menteng, Central Jakarta.

According to the BMKG, the epicenter of the earthquake was 26 km southwest of Bayah, Banten with a depth of 12 kilometers.

Not only that, the earthquake was also felt as far as Tangerang.

“It feels 3-5 seconds from moving a little until it really shakes,” said Surya Sumirat, a resident of Kelapa Dua, Tangerang to CNN Indonesia on Sunday.

“Jagakarsa is also felt,” said one resident of Jagakarsa, South Jakarta. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)