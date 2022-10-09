A 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Jakarta and Surrounding Areas
Jakarta, MINA – An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude rocked the Jakarta area and its surroundings.
The earthquake that occurred at around 05.05 p.m was felt in a number of areas such as Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta and Menteng, Central Jakarta.
According to the BMKG, the epicenter of the earthquake was 26 km southwest of Bayah, Banten with a depth of 12 kilometers.
Not only that, the earthquake was also felt as far as Tangerang.
“It feels 3-5 seconds from moving a little until it really shakes,” said Surya Sumirat, a resident of Kelapa Dua, Tangerang to CNN Indonesia on Sunday.
“Jagakarsa is also felt,” said one resident of Jagakarsa, South Jakarta. (T/RE1)
Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)