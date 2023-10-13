94 Percent of Israelis Hold Gov’t Failing to Protect Them

Tel Aviv, MINA – Almost all Israelis with 94 per cent hold their government responsible for the collapse of the defence systems in the southern settlements, while 67 per cent of respondents believe the failure of the current war is greater than the failure of the October War in 1973, Middle East Monitor on Friday.

The latest Israeli public opinion poll, published yesterday by the Walla news site, showed that as many as 56 per cent of Israelis believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should resign at the end of the war, including 28 per cent of right-wing voters, while 52 per cent believe that Defence Minister Yoav Galant should resign at the end of the war.

According to the poll; 84 per cent of respondents believe the Qassam fighters’ storming of the Gaza envelope settlements reflects the Israeli leadership’s failure, including 79 per cent of right-wing voters.

Fifty-nine per cent of respondents said they do not trust the government’s management of the war, while 88 per cent of right-wing voters said they do not trust the government.

According to the poll; a majority of the respondents 92 per cent suffer from fear and panic after Saturday’s events, a third of whom said they are “very afraid”. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)