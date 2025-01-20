SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

90 Freed Palestinian Arrive in Occupied West Bank Town

sajadi Editor : Widi - 56 seconds yang lalu

56 seconds yang lalu

0 Views

A newly released Palestinian detainee gestures from inside a Red Cross bus carrying Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on November 28, 2023. - Israel's prison service said 30 Palestinian detainees were released on November 28, 2023 under the terms of a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The announcement came after 10 Israeli hostages were freed in the Palestinian territory under the deal, along with two Thai citizens. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

West Bank, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinians cheered, chanted, honked car horns and set off fireworks as two Red Cross buses carrying the 90 freed Palestinian prisoners arrived in the occupied West Bank town of Beitunia, Al Jazeera reported.

Jubilant Palestinians crowded the streets around the arriving buses with some climbing on top to unfurl the Hamas flag as well as the Palestinian national flag and those of Fatah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other armed resistance groups.

Inside the bus, some of the freed Palestinian female prisoners could be seen smiling and flashing the V for victory signs.

The 90 prisoners released early on Monday morning – all women and children – are the first of what is expected to be more than 1,000 Palestinians freed under the terms in the first phase of the ceasefire deal, and in exchange for 33 Israeli captives held in Gaza. []

Also Read: Estimated Reconstruction Cost of Gaza Reaches $80 Billion

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: First Day of Ceasefire: Over 550 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

Tagceasefire agreement Palestinian prisoners

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

90 Freed Palestinian Arrive in Occupied West Bank Town

  • 56 seconds yang lalu
Articles

Rafah Border to Open in 14 Days After Prisoner Exchange

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 13:14 WIB
Palestine

Calls for Mass Mobilization to Welcome Palestinian Prisoners Released in West Bank

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 13:01 WIB
Palestinian Death Toll of Israeli Aggresion on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 117 Palestinians Killed since Ceasefire Declaration

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 08:57 WIB
Palestine

Israel to Releases 1,977 Palestinian Prisoners in Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 08:46 WIB
Palestine

Israel Releases Names of 95 Palestinians to be Released on Sunday

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 06:53 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israel Acknowledges Significant Losses of Aggression in Gaza Strip

  • 23 hours yang lalu
Palestine

Opposes Gaza Ceasefire, Ben-Gvir Exits from Israeli Cabinet

  • 20 hours yang lalu
Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Authority and Jenin Battalion Makes a Deal: Report

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 13:28 WIB
Israeli Captives (photo: Tawaf TV)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Warns Israeli Strikes in Gaza Could Risk Killing Hostages

  • 23 hours yang lalu
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Transfer of Three Israeli Hostages Begins under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • 12 hours yang lalu
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

First Day of Ceasefire: Over 550 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

  • 4 hours yang lalu
Articles

Rafah Border to Open in 14 Days After Prisoner Exchange

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 13:14 WIB
Palestine

Ceasefire in Gaza Begins on Sunday at 08:30 Morning

  • 24 hours yang lalu
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Estimated Reconstruction Cost of Gaza Reaches $80 Billion

  • 3 hours yang lalu
Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Netanyahu Delays Gaza Ceasefire Until Hamas Provides List of Hostages

  • 20 hours yang lalu

Minanews Network

Masuk/Daftar

Klik Disini

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us