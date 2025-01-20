90 Freed Palestinian Arrive in Occupied West Bank Town

West Bank, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinians cheered, chanted, honked car horns and set off fireworks as two Red Cross buses carrying the 90 freed Palestinian prisoners arrived in the occupied West Bank town of Beitunia, Al Jazeera reported.

Jubilant Palestinians crowded the streets around the arriving buses with some climbing on top to unfurl the Hamas flag as well as the Palestinian national flag and those of Fatah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other armed resistance groups.

Inside the bus, some of the freed Palestinian female prisoners could be seen smiling and flashing the V for victory signs.

The 90 prisoners released early on Monday morning – all women and children – are the first of what is expected to be more than 1,000 Palestinians freed under the terms in the first phase of the ceasefire deal, and in exchange for 33 Israeli captives held in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

