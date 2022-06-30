78,339 Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Departed to the Holy Land

Jakarta, MINA – 78,339 Indonesian hajj pilgrims have been dispatched to the holy land, said spokesman for the Hajj Organizing Committee (PPIH) Akhmad Fauzin when giving a press statement at the Pondok Gede Hajj hostel, Jakarta on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, he continued, there were 3,468 special pilgrims who had been in the holy land.

Fauzin, said that the second batch of Indonesian Hajj pilgrims was still being dispatched.

Today nine groups were dispatched from six embarkations. One batch each from Balikpapan/BPN embarkation (360 people), Solo/SOC (360), Palembang/PLM (450), and Surabaya/SUB (450). Three groups of embarkation Jakarta – Bekasi/JKS (1,230 people). Two groups from Makassar/UPG Embarkation (786 people).

“A total of 3,626 people,” said Fauzin. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)