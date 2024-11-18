76 Palestinian Martyrs and 158 Injures in Gaza over Past 24 hours

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Monday that 76 Palestinians were martyred and 158 injured in four Israeli massacres in the beleaguered enclave over the past 24 hours, most of them women and children, Palinfo reported.

It added in its daily statistical report that many victims were still buried under the rubble of destroyed houses or lying on roads and could not be retrieved due to the Israeli shooting attacks.

The report pointed out that the number of martyrs in the ongoing Israeli genocide since October 7, 2023 had thus risen to 43,922 while the number of injured surged to 103,898. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)