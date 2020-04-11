72 Years of Massacre in Deir Yassin Village

By Ali Farkhan Tsani, Duta Al-Quds, Senior Editor of Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Deir Yassin village is located on a hill with the height of about 800 m, about 5 km from the west City of Al-Quds, Jerusalem, Palestine.

Its location was very strategic, and for some time became the center of extraordinary economic movements before and after the British Mandate.

The agricultural land was also known for its fertility, by producing grains, vegetables and fruits. Olives were the mainstay of the mainstay of the local population.

However, safe conditions began to be disturbed by the presence of several Jews, who came piggybacking on British troops under General Allenby in 1917. Some Jewish settlers began to live in the village, but lived in safety and security in the village.

Then, after feeling quite powerful, with the support of adequate weapons, the Zionist Jews began to carry out cruel actions.

Betrayal of Deir Yassin

The evil plan began with the signing of a peace treaty requested by the heads of Jewish settlements and approved by the people of Deir Yassin village.

However, behind the agreement, Jewish settlers began to intimidate and terrorize the citizens and force them to leave their land.

To its peak, under the evil arrangements of two Jewish Zionist groups, Irgun and Stern, attacked the village at dawn, two weeks after mutual agreement. The massacre took place quickly, brutally and sadistically, on April 9, 1948.

Both groups were strongly supported by the Haganah fighting force, the Yishuv Jewish underground army, during the British Mandate of Palestine. The Haganah force consisted of three Palmach brigades, which were in charge of air, sea, and intelligence.

The first group of attackers, Irgun at that time was led by Menachem Begin. He was later elected as the 6th Prime Minister of Israel in 1977-1983.

Begin was born of Hassia Biegun, a region which at that time was under the Russian Empire. His father was the leader of the Zionist community, a great admirer of Theodor Herzl, founder of Zionist International.

Meanwhile, the second group of attackers, Stern was chaired by Yitzhak Shamir, who later received the ration as the 7th Prime Minister of Israel, in 1983-1984.

Shamir, who attended Hebrew high school education in Poland, joined the Betar, the Zionist Revisionist youth movement.

The two groups began the attack by storming villages from the east and south at around 03:00 .a.m, to surprise residents who were mostly asleep.

Although shocked at the surprise attack, amid the peace agreement of two previous pecans, the local population still had a chance to hold a fierce resistance with makeshift weapons at home.

While the attackers with firearms and mortars bombarded the village with fire explosives.

Brutal and Sadistic Attacks

The attackers blew up houses and killed every citizen who moved. They also led dozens of children, women and parents to the wall and opened fire on them.

It was also noted that savage attackers mutilated the bodies of the martyrs, killed pregnant mothers, and raped several women.

About 25 villagers were taken to a bus and paraded into the streets of Jerusalem, already executed by firing squad.

According to eyewitness accounts, the Jewish attackers took a number of families who were still living in cars and showed them to the victims of the massacre. In the middle of a racist song of envy that is ringing everywhere.

According to sources, about 254 of the 750 residents who died became martyrs, most of them children, women and elderly people.

However, the Jewish attackers were apparently unable to fully control the village, due to difficulties in the field and ongoing civilian resistance.

According to the testimonies of the survivors of massacre, that the attack took place so suddenly it began around three in the morning.

“But the Zionist attackers at that time were also shocked by the resistance behind the fire attacks from the population, which they did not take into account beforehand,” witnesses said.

The data says the attacking Jews killed 4 people, and at least 32 people were injured. Al-Akhbar Yaum’s source mentioned.

The Occupation Must be Abolished

About a year after the massacre, the occupying forces held a celebration in the village of Deir Yassin, attended by members of the Israeli government and Jewish rabbis.

In 1980, the Israeli occupation rebuilt the original village buildings, and gave Israeli street names, such as Irgun, Etzel, Palmach and Haganah.

Yes, that is the village of Deir Yassin, now 72 years have passed. The 12 hectares of land will still be witnesses of the crimes of Zionist invaders who seized, who shed blood without humanity, and committed crimes against humanity.

However, this is at the same time a witness of the relentless resistance of Palestinian civilians facing colonial attacks.

A village in the land of Palestine whose name is still and will continue to be enshrined with its people in the hearts of Palestinian people and fighters. An epic struggle in the face of Israeli Jewish invaders, now enshrined in history books, that “there was no era for Jews until Judgment Day.”

The international world is certainly not blind, especially the Islamic world certainly has a spirit of struggle. Murder, violence and deprivation imitating Nazism and its ideas about ethnic cleansing through the bloodshed of innocent people, cannot be tolerated.

Until the colonialism must be erased from the surface of the earth, because it is not in accordance with humanity and justice. And that, the responsibility of all humans who still have a human spirit. (AT/RE1)

Sources: Felesteen Online, Al-Akhbar Al-Yaum, Al-Wafad and Wikipedia.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)